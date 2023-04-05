Hydrogen-Powered Ferry Enters Operation in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has been going through sea trials and system tests at Hjemeland since the start of the year. Image Credit: Norled

A new ferry powered by hydrogen has entered operations in Norway.

Norled's new ferry the MF Hydra is now in operation, running on liquid hydrogen, the company said in a statement on its website. The vessel has been going through sea trials and system tests at Hjemeland since the start of the year.

"This says something about the giant technology leap now taken for the maritime industry," Erlend Hovland, chief technology officer at Norled, said in the statement.

"After a lot of development and testing, we are now looking forward to welcoming passengers on board for a zero-emission journey between Hjelmeland and Nesvik."

Hydrogen is expected to be taken on as an alternative marine fuel by some parts of the shipping industry as companies seek to eliminate their carbon emissions over the next few decades. But its high space requirements for fuel tanks will mean it is not suitable for many of the largest cargo vessels.