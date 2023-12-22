Two Singaporeans Charged Over Alleged Gasoil Exports to North Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The gasoil was allegedly supplied to North Korea in late 2019. File Image / Pixabay

Two Singaporeans have been charged over the alleged export of gasoil to North Korea.

Kwek Kee Seng, a director at Ansafar Trading and Swanseas Port Services, faces 17 charges including seven for allegedly supplying a designated export item to North Korea, the Singapore Police Force said on Thursday.

Justin Low Eng Yeow, a director at ISA Energy, faces nine charges.

Kwek allegedly facilitated the supply of gasoil to North Korea from September to November 2019 using the tanker MT Courageous via ship-to-ship transfers on six occasions at at Nampo Port on one occasion, the police said.

A total of 12,260 mt of gasoil was allegedly supplied.

"The United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010 of the United Nations Act give effect to sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on DPRK to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the police said in the statement.

"Singapore takes its obligations under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions seriously and implements them fully and faithfully.

"We will not hesitate to take action against any individual or entity that breaches our laws and regulations."