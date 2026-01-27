US Sanctions Nine Vessels Over Iranian Oil Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US Treasury says the ships formed part of the shadow fleet used to move Iranian energy exports overseas. File Image / Pixabay

The US has imposed sanctions on nine vessels and their owners for transporting Iranian oil and petroleum products as part of Iran’s shadow fleet.

These vessels moved Iranian cargoes, including LPG, crude, and HSFO to buyers in East Asia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and parts of Africa, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release last week.

The sanctioned ships include LPG Carriers SEA BIRD, AVON and AL DIAB II; crude tanker CESARIA; condensate carrier LONGEVITY 7; fuel oil carrier EASTERN HERO; products tanker AQUA SPIRIT; and naphtha carriers CHIRON 5 and KEEL.

OFAC said the vessels are now treated as blocked property of their owners, freezing any assets under US jurisdiction and prohibiting US persons from dealing with them without authorisation.

“Today’s sanctions target a critical component of how Iran generates the funds used to repress its own people,” Scott Bessent, Secretary of the US Treasury, said.