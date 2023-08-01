BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Green Fuels Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a green fuels business development manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience in energy, bio and synthetic gas or green fuels projects and technologies, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify and assess business opportunities in the green fuels sector, considering technical and economic aspects. Develop strategies to expand our green fuel portfolio and drive sustainable growth

Evaluate and analyze large-scale project formats related to green fuels, considering technical feasibility, financial viability, and environmental impact. Conduct assessments and make recommendations for project prioritization

Collaborate with green fuels project developers, technology providers, and different stakeholders. Foster strong relationships to enhance project collaboration and identify partnerships for mutual benefit

Stay updated with industry advancements and trends to leverage emerging opportunities clearly

Conduct Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) calculations to evaluate the environmental impact of green fuel projects. Use process simulation tools to assess the technical feasibility and efficiency of various production methods.

Monitor and analyze global green fuel markets, including pricing, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory developments. Stay informed about market trends, industry benchmarks, and competitor activities.

Oversee the execution of green fuel projects, ensuring adherence to timelines, budget constraints, and quality standards. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive project success and manage potential risks and challenges clearly.

For more information, click here.