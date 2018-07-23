Virgin Voyages Strengthens Ties with Wärtsilä

Virgin Voyages and Wärtsilä strengthens ties. File Image / Pixabay

Wärtsilä today revealed it has signed a ten-year maintenance deal for Virgin Voyages’ three new cruise ships.

The agreement, which was said to have been signed on April 30, 2018, includes Remote Operational Support Services, Specific Fuel Oil Consumption (SFOC) meters and calibration, and technical advisory services for the engines, which are being supplied Wärtsilä.

As Ship & Bunker reported last year, Wärtsilä will also supply hybrid exhaust cleaning scrubber systems and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for the three vessels, which are set begin operations in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Wärtsilä recently noted increased demand for its exhaust gas cleaning solutions, amid reports of an overall uptick in demand for the technology.