Cargill Invests in Maersk Tankers Fuel Efficiency Spin-Off ZeroNorth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital solutions may be able to help deliver significant fuel consumption savings to shipping companies. File Image / Pixabay

US-based agricultural giant Cargill has invested in fuel efficiency software company ZeroNorth as a means of cutting its marine carbon emissions, the company said Wednesday.

ZeroNorth, a spin-off from Maersk Tankers, seeks to cut ships' fuel consumption and emissions with its software Optimise.

"By using the quantitative data approach on vessel performance, Cargill's customers will benefit from reduced CO2 emissions and bunker consumption," Jan Dieleman, business leader for Cargill Ocean Transportation, said in a statement on Cargill's website.

"Reducing CO2 emissions through improved vessel performance is a critical part of our business and we recognise the value of collaboration with fellow industry leaders to achieve this."

Cargill has been a customer of ZeroNorth's since last year, and as an investor will now take an active role in shaping the company's future direction, it said.

The collaboration with Cargill takes the number of vessels using the Optimise software to almost 1,000.