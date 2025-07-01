LH2 Shipping to Build Two Hydrogen-Powered Ships with Enova Support

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has secured a NOK 237.6 million ($23.6 million) grant to support the development of two hydrogen fuel cell-powered ships. Image Credit: LH2 Shipping

LH2 Shipping has received a NOK 237.6 million ($23.6 million) grant from the Norwegian state agency Enova to develop and construct two hydrogen fuel cell-powered cargo ships.

The project will build on experience gained from the M/F Hydra, a hydrogen-powered ferry that has operated safely for over two years, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

LH2 Shipping staff were project managers on that initiative, and the new vessels will mark a significant step up, bringing the technology to short sea cargo operations.

"We are very pleased with this award and would like to thank Enova for the support so far, from the pre-project phase and now into the construction phase," Ivan Oestvik, CEO and owner of LH2 Shipping, said.

"This enables us to accelerate the development of fully emission-free vessels, using a combination of fuel cells and batteries in hybrid systems, whilst ensuring reliable, future-proof operations."

Oestvik sees fuel cells and batteries working well together in a hybrid setup.

"Some routes can be operated 100% on batteries, whereas fuel cells and LH2 are added where range and charging issues are dominant," Oestvik added.