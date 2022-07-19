World Direct Shipping Takes Third Scrubber From Ocean Engineering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

World Direct Shipping is based in Florida. File Image / Pixabay

World Direct Shipping has signed a deal with CR Ocean Engineering to supply a scrubber system to a third of its vessels.

Ocean Engineering will fit a scrubber to the container ship Queen B III, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The firm had previously supplied scrubbers to the Queen B and Queen B II.

"Although present fuel pricing differential favours using scrubbers, the primary reason for this selection is the comfort in using HFO as a known and reliable fuel," the company said in the statement.

"This move allows WORLD DIRECT SHIPPING to continue using HFO while meeting the strict IMO/MARPOL regulations and safeguarding the environment.

"This CROE MULTISTREAM scrubber will remove about 5 Tons per day of Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) emissions from the combined exhaust from the main engine plus 3 auxiliary engines."