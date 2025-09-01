WinGD Becomes First Engine Firm to Join Methane Abatement Group MAMII

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD. Image Credit: MAMII

Engine manufacturer WinGD has become the first engine developer to join the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), an initiative to tackle the methane emissions from LNG-fuelled ships.

The group seeks WinGD's expertise and data to help the coalition reduce methane emissions from shipping, MAMII said in an emailed statement on Monday.

LNG can lower CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions - a potent GHG gas - undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships.

Using cleaner alternatives like bio-LNG and e-methane can help mitigate this issue to some extent.

“ We've made major strides in reducing methane slip from WinGD engines Dominik Schneiter

"Engine technology has come a long way in just a few years, and it's moving fast," Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, said.

"We've made major strides in reducing methane slip from WinGD engines - from 1.7% of gas volume a decade ago to lower than 0.8% in today's engines, with a target of 0.5% or below."

MAMII was launched by Lloyd's Register's Safetytech Accelerator in 2022 to unite maritime leaders and technology providers, aiming to expedite the adoption of methane measurement and abatement solutions.

"WinGD's involvement gives us deeper visibility into how an engine manufacturer produces continuous improvement beyond expectations," Panos Mitrou, Chair of MAMII, said.