Clean Marine Brings Scrubber Retrofit Time Down to 30 Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 10, 2020

Scrubber manufacturer Clean Marine has reduced the length of time to retrofit a vessel with its equipment to 30 days, the company said Tuesday.

The company has recently completed in that timeframe the installation of a hybrid scrubber on Dorian LPG's VLGC the Cratis, it said in an emailed statement.

The installation was its sixth on board Dorian LPG's VLGCs, with a seventh expected next month, Clean Marine said.

The installation was carried out at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.

"The execution of a hybrid scrubber installation, including special survey and maintenance work for our vessels within 30 days, surpasses our expectations," John Lycouris, chief executive of Dorian LPG (USA), said in the statement.

