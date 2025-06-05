Ineratec Launches E-Fuels Plant in Frankfurt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant will produce 2,500 mt/year of e-fuels using CO2 from biogenic sources and green hydrogen.

German e-fuels solution firm Ineratec has officially opened ERA ONE, Europe’s largest power-to-liquid plant for e-fuels, in Frankfurt-Höchst.

The facility will produce up to 2,500 mt of synthetic fuels per year, including for the shipping sector, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday

"With ERA ONE, we offer a real solution to one of the biggest problems of our time: reducing emissions in sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as aviation and shipping,” Dr Ing. Tim Böltken, CEO of Ineratec, said.

The plant will use CO2 from biogenic sources and green hydrogen to produce synthetic fuels, such as e-SAF, e-diesel, e-methanol and other products.

Funded with €70 million from the European Investment Bank and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the project also benefits from German government support.

Its modular design allows for scalable production, with plans to expand capacity in line with the EU’s sustainable fuel mandates.