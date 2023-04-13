BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are still lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $642/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the highest level since March 8. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.72/bl to $87.33/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $621/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $11.50/mt to $596/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $621/mt and at Houston they declined by $3.50/mt to $613.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl at $87.36/bl as of 9:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.