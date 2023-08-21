BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined last week after a strong rise over the previous month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $654.50/mt on Friday, in its first daily gain since August 10. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $0.50/mt to $583/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4/mt to $953/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.68/bl to $84.80/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $641.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4/mt to $604.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $638/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2/mt to $627.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.48/bl at $85.28/bl as of 9:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.61/mt rise in bunker prices.