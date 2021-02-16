Maersk Tankers Fuel Efficiency Spin-Off ZeroNorth Opens Greek Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm announced the new office opening on Tuesday. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Fuel efficiency software company ZeroNorth has opened an office in Greece.

The company, a spin-off from Maersk Tankers, seeks to cut ships' fuel consumption and emissions with its software Optimise.

The firm has hired Panayotis Bachtis, previously managing director of marine fuel supplier Premium Bunkering, to run the Piraeus office as general manager, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"This move means that we can work closely with Greek tramp shipping market leaders to explore how Optimise can generate increased revenue and reduced emissions," Søren Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, said in the statement.

"I am confident that Greece's vibrant and close-knit maritime community will immediately understand our vision of digitalising shipping for the climate and join with us in our efforts to create more economically and environmentally sustainable operations."

Shipping companies are increasingly exploring digital products that can help them target greater fuel efficiency, both as a means of cutting costs and bearing down on their carbon footprint.

About 1,500 vessels currently use the Optimise software, and ZeroNorth hopes to increase that figure to 6,000 over the next five years.