ABS Issues Guidance on Preparing for IMO 2020

ABS has issued new guidance for IMO 2020. Image Credit: ABS

ABS today has issued a new advisory aimed at helping the industry prepare for the upcoming IMO 2020 global sulfur cap.

"The IMO 2020 sulfur cap requirement will introduce a significant demand change from heavy fuel to low sulfur fuel almost overnight. The industry currently is debating how to prepare as the consequences of this shift are difficult to predict," said Dr. Kirsi Tikka, ABS Executive Vice President and Senior Maritime Advisor.

"The ABS Advisory addresses concerns about the safety impacts and quality of the new blended and hybrid fuels that are currently not covered by the ISO fuel standard, and provides guidance on fuel selection, modification considerations and operational challenges."

The global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.

ABS' Advisory on Marine Fuel Oil is available to read here: https://ww2.eagle.org/content/dam/eagle/advisories-and-debriefs/marine-fuel-oil-advisory.pdf