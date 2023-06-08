Monjasa Sees Small Cut in Bunker Carbon Intensity in 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's Scope 3 emissions climbed less quickly than its sales volumes last year. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa saw a modest reduction in its GHG emissions per tonne of bunkers sold last year.

The firm reported Scope 3 emissions of 24.6 million mt of CO2 equivalent in its 2022 responsibility report on Wednesday, up by 11% on the year while sales volumes gained 12%.

Scope 3 emissions refer to emissions in Monjasa's value chain, including production-related emissions and those produced by customers burning the fuel, and this segment takes up 99.7% of the firm's overall GHG footprint.

Overall the company saw 3.85 mt of Scope 3 emissions per tonne of fuel sold last year, down from 3.89 mt in 2021 and 3.87 mt in 2020.

Monjasa is already starting to sell biofuel bunker blends, and plans to start selling ammonia towards the end of the decade.

"We are determined to build new partnerships across the supply chain and contribute to enabling the maritime industry's transition to alternative fuels," the company said in the report.

"We are all connected towards minimising our joint environmental impact and we are confident that emissions from the use of our sold products will be reduced by at least 50% by 2050.

"Setting clear sub-targets for 2030 and 2040 is a key priority for Monjasa.

"Such targets rely on swift advancements in alternative fuels infrastructure, which are at the heart of our ongoing strategic focus."