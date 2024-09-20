Ammonia and LNG Bunkering Vessels Win KR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Korean firm has awarded approval in principle to designs for an ammonia bunkering vessel and an LNG bunkering vessel from HD Hyundai Mipo. Image Credit: KR

Classification society KR has granted its preliminary approval to designs for bunkering vessels delivering ammonia and LNG.

The Korean firm has awarded approval in principle to designs for an ammonia bunkering vessel and an LNG bunkering vessel from HD Hyundai Mipo, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

For both vessels it assessed them against classification rules and domestic and international regulations, as well as ensuring the ships' safety and compliance with industry standards.

"Ammonia and LNG are rapidly gaining traction as low-carbon alternative fuels," Dong-Jin Lee, head of the initial design division at HD HMD, said in the statement.

"As the number of vessels powered by these fuels increases, we anticipate a rising demand for ammonia and LNG bunkering vessels.

"With these AiPs from KR, HD HMD has not only laid the groundwork for the commercialization of ammonia bunkering but has also secured a diverse portfolio of bunkering vessels, aiming to take a leading position in the construction of bunkering vessels."