Marine Fuels Alliance Signs Partnership With Maritime AI Firm Windward

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will make a range of Windward services available to MFA members. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier industry group the Marine Fuels Alliance has signed a new deal with maritime AI firm Windward offering its services to the organisation's members.

The partnership will see Windward providing educational sessions to MFA members and offering a bespoke package of AI-powered solutions, the MFA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Windward's services use machine learning and behavioural analytics models to help companies optimise business practices and navigate maritime risks in real time.

"Upon launching the MFA in Oct 2021, we knew that the issue of sanctions was one of the biggest challenges facing bunker supply companies," Anthony Mollet, executive officer of the MFA, said in the statement.

"We attacked the topic immediately and have already provided quality guidance on our members' portal, including the first MFA podcast launched in early November.

"Now, with Windward on board, we can provide the industry with the much-needed tools, supplemented by expertise from legal companies and compliance managers."

The MFA was first announced last year as a membership body with a particular focus on small- and medium-sized bunker suppliers. Mollet, who was appointed the MFA's executive officer in October 2021, set out the group's aims in an interview with Ship & Bunker earlier this year.