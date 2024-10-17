BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $605.50/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the lowest level since October 3.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $502.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $9/mt to $743.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.03/bl to $74.22/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $591.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $552.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $4/mt to $582.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7/mt to $535.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $74.50/bl as of 10:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt rise in bunker prices.