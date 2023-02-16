CMA CGM Adds Bow Windshield to Boxship: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has been a big investor in LNG bunkering, and more recently has also started to order methanol-fuelled boxships. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM is reported to have added a bunker-saving bow windshield to one of its boxships.

The firm has retrofitted the 16,000 TEU CMA CGM Marco Polo with the windshield during a drydocking in China at the end of last year, container shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in its weekly newsletter on Tuesday.

The windshields can cut a vessel's fuel consumption by as much as 4% by improving aerodynamics.

Shipping companies are increasingly investing in fuel efficiency systems as a means of cutting GHG emissions in the wake of stricter regulations and as a means of cutting their bunker bills.