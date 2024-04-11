Zeebrugge Cruise Terminal Shore Power Project Wins €3.2 Million in EU Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges will receive the grant from the Connecting Europe Facility to install the system at the Zweedse Kaai cruise terminal in Zeebrugge. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

A project seeking to install a shore power connection at a cruise terminal in Zeebrugge has been awarded €3.2 million in funding from the European Union.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges will receive the grant from the Connecting Europe Facility to install the system at the Zweedse Kaai cruise terminal in Zeebrugge, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Discussions over finding a partner to build, maintain and operate the system are in their final stages.

"Cruise ships consume a lot of energy while at the dock," the port authority said in the statement.

"Thanks to the shore power installation, cruise ships docking in Zeebrugge will be able to switch to green electricity from the high-voltage grid.

"This eliminates the need for them to generate their own electricity with diesel generators.

"That means no more emissions and also eliminates the noise from the running generators.

"In this way the impact on the environment, climate and surroundings reduces substantially."

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.