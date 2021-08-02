Germany Joins Anti-Piracy Group ReCAAP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Germany is the organisation's 21st contracting party. File Image / Pixabay

The government of Germany has joined anti-piracy group the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).

Germany is the organisation's 21st contracting party, ReCAAP said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Germany's accession to the ReCAAP further expands and strengthens the ReCAAP ISC's information sharing network on piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia," the organisation said in the statement.

"It demonstrates the crucial role international cooperation plays to collectively address these maritime crimes.

"The ReCAAP ISC is looking forward to working closely with Germany, together with other Contracting Parties, to promote maritime safety in Asia."