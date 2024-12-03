Cargill Plans 5% Cut to Global Workforce: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm made a profit of $2.48 billion in the last financial year. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Cargill is reportedly planning about 5% cuts to its global workforce, with the majority of the redundancies taking place this financial year.

The company plans to cut about 5% of its 164,000 employees around the world as part of its 2030 strategy, news agency Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. The majority of the reductions are expected to take place this financial year.

The reductions will not include its executive team, but will include senior leaders at the next level down, according to the report.

