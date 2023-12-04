Methanol Tied With LNG in November New Alternative Fuel Vessel Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orders of ships capable of running on alternative fuels slowed overall last month. Image Credit: DNV

Ships capable of running on methanol were tied with those fuelled by LNG in last month's count of new vessel orders, according to classification society DNV.

November saw four orders of ships capable of running on methanol, and another four capable of running on LNG, according to the latest figures from DNV's AFI platform. All eight orders were from the ro-ro and car carrier segment.

The November total takes this year's order count to 152 methanol-powered ships and 112 LNG-fuelled ones.

"While November's performance may not have matched the volume of previous months, the overall enthusiasm and promising trajectory remain for both LNG and methanol," Martin Wold, principal consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"The same goes for ammonia.

"In general, the pipeline for both announced and unannounced projects remains strong, indicating that the pace will pick up again.

"However, it's worth noting that the momentum we see in the tanker and bulk segments continues to experience a more gradual acceleration."