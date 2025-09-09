Bound4blue to Install Wind Propulsion System on BW Epic Kosan's LPG Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marks the first such order for Bound4blue from the LPG carrier segment. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind propulsion technology firm Bound4blue has signed a contract with BW Epic Kosan to retrofit one of its LPG carriers with a suction sail.

The 2007-built Helena Kosan will be fitted with a 24 m sail, marking the company’s first contract from the LPG carrier segment, Bound4blue said in a statement on Tuesday.

The system, set for installation in 2026, is expected to cut the vessel’s bunker fuel consumption.

Preparatory work will be carried out during a scheduled dry docking this year, followed by a plug-and-play fitting of the unit.

The suction sails can reduce bunker fuel consumption by up to 40%, according to the firm’s website.

Wind propulsion systems not only reduce bunker fuel consumption but also help shipowners comply with FuelEU Maritime regulations, which provide incentives for vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems.

Ships using WAPS can lower their GHG intensity through the wind reward factor.

“Wind power was identified as having potential and, after careful studies, bound4blue’s eSAIL was selected as the system of choice,” Jakob Bode, CEO of BW Epic Kosan, said.