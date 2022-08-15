Bunker Holding Parent Company USTC Adds Board Member

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jeppe Christiansen is CEO of the Maj Invest group. Image Credit: USTC

USTC, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, has added a new board member.

Jeppe Christiansen, CEO of the Maj Invest group, has joined the USTC board as of this month, USTC said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The new board now consists of chairman Torben Østergaard-Nielsen, deputy chairman Klaus Nyborg and Nina Østergaard Borris, Mia Østergaard Rechnitzer, Peter Appel and Jeppe Christiansen.

Torben Janholt and Peter Jorsholm have stepped down from the board.

"There is no doubt that developing the strategic leadership of our companies is necessary to continue our ambitious commercial growth targets; especially considering the increasing demands for companies to act responsibility, taking care of the environment and prioritizing equality and diversity in the workforce," Mia Østergaard Rechnitzer, chief governance officer of USTC, said in the statement.

"Therefore, it is extremely important that we can attract and add the required expertise and core competencies where they are needed in the organisation."