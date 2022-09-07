VPS Subsidiary Yxney Maritime Launches Emissions Tracking Software

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The software will also enable the firms to plan emission reduction initiatives for their fleets such as battery system or rotor sail installations. Image Credit: Yxney Maritime

Yxney Maritime, the decarbonisation data firm acquired by testing company VPS last year, has launched a new emissions monitoring and forecasting tool for the shipping industry.

The company's CORE software will take data from more than 100 vessels in the fleets of Norway's Solstad Offshore and Siem Offshore to track and predict their emissions, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The software will also enable the firms to plan emission reduction initiatives for their fleets such as battery system or rotor sail installations, and to asses their impact and return on investment.

"It is important to realise that carbon-intensity requirements will become stricter over time so companies cannot remain static and still achieve compliance," Simen Sanna, chief executive of Yxney, said in the statement.

"CORE is therefore a dynamic tool that enables emissions targets to be adjusted and achieved in line with regulations."

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to monitor their fleet's performance and identify areas for improvement as they seek to increase fuel efficiency ahead of upcoming GHG emission regulations.