BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $574.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since December 12.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $760.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $0.51/bl to $72.88/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $2.50/mt to $547.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $513.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4.50/mt to $544/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3.50/mt to $547/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.37/bl from the previous session's close at $72.51/bl as of 6:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.79/mt fall in bunker prices.