Maersk Tankers Hires New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tina Revsbech was previously executive vice president at Fednav since February 2020. Image Credit: Maersk Tankers

Shipping company Maersk Tankers has appointed a new CEO.

Tina Revsbech is set to join Maersk Tankers as CEO, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Revsbech was previously executive vice president at Fednav since February 2020, and had earlier served in a variety of roles at BW Tankers, Torm and Shell, as well as a 15-year stint at Maersk Tankers at the start of her career.

"Tina joins Maersk Tankers at a crucial time in shipping with energy security disrupted and global energy markets increasingly fragmented due to geopolitical developments," Robert Uggla, chairman of the Maersk Tankers board, said in the statement.

"At the same time, the industry is facing the beginning of a green transition with implications and opportunities for many parts of the value chain.

"I am confident that Tina and her colleagues will continue to provide valued and impactful solutions to our customers, pool partners, and society during these uncertain times."

Revsbech replaces Christian Ingerslev, who has been appointed CEO of Maersk Supply Service.