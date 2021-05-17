Eco Marine Power Signs Deal to Develop Solar Cells for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EMP will seek to incorporate F-WAVE's solar cells within its Aquarius marine solar power product. Image Credit: Eco Marine Power

Japanese technology company Eco Marine Power (EMP) has signed a deal with solar cell producer F-WAVE to develop solar power systems for ships.

The two firms are cooperating to develop what they call Ship Integrated Photovoltaic Systems, EMP said in a statement on its website on Monday.

EMP will seek to incorporate F-WAVE's solar cells within its Aquarius marine solar power product.

"We look forward to incorporating the patented F-WAVE solar cell technology into the solutions we have developed for shipping & maritime applications and also exploring new ways of integrating photovoltaics into the design and structure of ships," Greg Atkinson, chief technology officer at EMP, said in the statement.