MSC to Add Surcharge for FuelEU Maritime Compliance From 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC is the world's largest container line. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC has warned its customers it intends to apply a surcharge for compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation that comes into force next year.

The FuelEU Maritime regulation comes into effect from January 2025, seeking to reduce the carbon intensity of European shipping by mandating a percentage of companies' marine energy use that must come from sustainable sources.

The regulation aims for a 2% drop in carbon intensity next year, rising to an 80% reduction by 2050.

"As a result of the implementation of FuelEU there will be higher operating costs to ensure compliance with the requirement to use cleaner fuels," MSC said in a customer advisory on Monday.

"Customers will contribute to the additional cost of complying with FuelEU Maritime across the supply chain as they do for other forms of regulation such as IMO 2020 and EU ETS.

"This will result in an additional emissions surcharge for customers.

"We will ensure you remain updated on further developments concerning the implementation of FuelEU Maritime effective 1 January 2025, and its impact on our operations and the services we provide."