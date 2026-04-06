Greece's Venergy Orders Two Tankers at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are expected to be delivered in 2029 and 2030. Image Credit: Venergy

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has secured an order to build two Suezmax crude oil tankers for Greece’s privately owned shipping company Venergy Maritime Limited.

The two 158,000 DWT tankers are expected to be delivered in 2029 and 2030, Venergy said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The contract includes an option to order two more ships.

The contract was signed on April 1 together with China Shipbuilding Industry Trading Co., Ltd., marking the first partnership between the yard and Venergy.

"This milestone formalises the LOIs previously announced and marks another important step in the continued expansion of our crude tanker platform, Venergy said.

"The agreement reflects our long-term commitment to building a modern, high-quality fleet with strong commercial positioning across key tanker segments."