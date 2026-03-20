Study Calls on Yokohama to Phase Out Port Call Incentives for LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study has been commissioned by Pacific Environment. File Image / Pixabay

A new study has urged Japan's Port of Yokohama to consider phasing out incentives for LNG-fuelled vessels, arguing that support should instead be directed towards zero-carbon marine fuel development.

The analysis by the University of California, Berkeley, commissioned by Pacific Environment, reviews Japan’s Carbon Neutral Port (CNP) initiative and Yokohama’s wider decarbonisation strategy, Pacific Environment said in an email report on Thursday.

While the report describes Japan as a leader in port decarbonisation, it still raises concerns over continued support for LNG.

It recommends Yokohama reconsider port-call incentives for LNG-fuelled ships and instead prioritise investment in domestic supply chains for low- and zero-carbon marine fuels such as bio- and e-methanol.

The study notes that LNG can carry significant lifecycle emissions and supply chain constraints, making it a less effective long-term solution for shipping’s energy transition.

Yokohama’s broader plan includes more than 120 projects, covering electrification of harbour craft, alternative marine fuel development and new technologies such as battery-powered energy transport from offshore wind.

The report comes amid slow progress at the IMO on global emissions rules, with the authors highlighting the growing role of ports and national policies in driving decarbonisation.

It concludes that redirecting incentives away from LNG would better align Yokohama with long-term net-zero goals while supporting cleaner fuel pathways.