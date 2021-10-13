New Managing Director for Hydrogen Bunker Firm E1 Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Schluter is a former US naval officer and co-founder and president of energy technology company Element 1 Corp. Image Credit: e1 Marine

Hydrogen bunker technology firm e1 Marine has replaced its managing director.

The firm has appointed Robert Schluter as managing director, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The move comes after former managing director Stuart Crawford, who took on the role in June, stepped down for personal reasons.

"I am excited and feel very privileged to take on this role," Schluter said in the statement.

"Whereas fuel cell technology has matured substantially over recent decades, the supply of hydrogen as feedstock to fuel cells has lagged considerably.

"Through the use of our methanol generation technology we can solve these challenges, and enable the marine world to cost competitively meet the IMO's emissions mandates – even without a global carbon tax."

Schluter is a former US naval officer and co-founder and president of energy technology company Element 1 Corp, joint backer of e1 Marine with Maritime Partners.