BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Five-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined throughout July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $4/mt to $626/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 18.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $533/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2/mt to $816/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $1.39/bl to $81.01/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3.50/mt to $612.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $566/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $614.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9/mt to $585/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $81.29/bl as of 8:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt rise in bunker prices.