BUNKER JOBS: Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants Seeks Account Manager in Greece

Wednesday August 18, 2021

Russia's Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants is seeking to hire a regional account manager based in Greece or Cyprus.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in global marine lubricant sales, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The posting lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

  • Implement the regional sales strategy regionally to increase overall market share for the marine lubricants business
  • Drive sales activities and client relations leading to long-lasting revenue and profit
  • Lead customer meetings
  • Identify and understand clients' needs to create and promote value-added services
  • Develop, manage and maintain strong client and supplier relationships
  • Advise the customers based on technical and business insights
  • Identify and develop new business opportunities
  • Growth through new business and optimising existing large accounts
  • Plan and execute customer meetings

For more information, click here.

