BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday November 20, 2025

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to its lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $490/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since November 14.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $417.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $17.50/mt to $821.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.38/bl to $63.51/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $466/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $9/mt to $425.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $455/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $436/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $64.02/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise in bunker prices.

