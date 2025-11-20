BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have now reversed the gains seen earlier in the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to its lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $490/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since November 14.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $417.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $17.50/mt to $821.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.38/bl to $63.51/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $466/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $9/mt to $425.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $455/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $436/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $64.02/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise in bunker prices.