Global Risk Management Hires Associate From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

Hedging firm Global Risk Management has hired an energy risk manager associate from sister company KPI OceanConnect.

Frederik Tindbæk Davidsen is set to Global Risk Management's Copenhagen office as energy risk manager associate from August 2, he said in an update to his LinkedIn account on Friday.

Davidsen was previously a bunker trader for KPI OceanConnect in London from June 2019, and had earlier worked as a freight forwarder for DSV. Bunker Holding is the parent company of both Global Risk Management and KPI OceanConnect.

The role of hedging in bunker markets has expanded in recent years with oil-price swings driving increased volatility and the IMO 2020 bill sending outright marine fuel bills higher.