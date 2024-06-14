LNG-Fuelled Ship to Take on Fuel Cells and Hydrogen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three companies are set to receive an ENOVA grant to retrofit the multipurpose vessel Kvitnos. Image Credit: Samskip

TECO 2030, Blom Maritime and Samskip are set to join forces to retrofit an LNG-fuelled ship with fuel cell and hydrogen systems.

The three companies are set to receive an ENOVA grant to retrofit the multipurpose vessel Kvitnos, TECO 2030 said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The project will seek to facilitate long-term hydrogen fuel supply contracts.

"With the delivery of our LNG propelled multipurpose vessels back in 2015, Samskip already offered one of the world's most environmentally friendly cargo ships, which eliminated SOx emissions while drastically reducing NOx and CO2 emissions," Are Grathen, regional director for Norway and Sweden at Samskip, said in the statement.

"With this grant from Enova, and in close cooperation with fuel cell provider TECO 2030, we will continue our endeavor to enable full zero emission propulsion which in turn will further pave the way for our H2-propelled new-builds coming out next year and bring us closer to our net-zero targets for 2040."