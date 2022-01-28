Pakistan Player Resumes VLSFO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan gasoil goes lower sulfur. File Image / Pixabay

Local Pakistan physical player Orion Bunkers has resumed its supply of VLSFO, Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, has told Ship & Bunker.

The product is being sold against the 8217:2010 specification.

Pricing is currently at a discount to hubs including Singapore and Fujairah, Ship & Bunker data shows, but Arshad noted that supplies are limited.

"Product availability is tight due to refinery production capacity. In order to get supply from refinery, we always need firm inquiry 4-5 days ahead of vessel ETA so to reconfirm whether product is available on such dates," he said.

"No prompt supply is possible. Hopefully, in future refinery may increase production."