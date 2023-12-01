Maersk Tankers Orders Up to 10 Very Large Ammonia Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is working with MAN Energy Solutions and Hyundai Heavy Industries on the possibility of making the vessels capable of running on ammonia. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Maersk Tankers has ordered up to 10 very large ammonia carriers.

The company has ordered the 93,000 m3 vessels from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea. The order consists of four of the vessels for delivery from late 2026 onwards, with the option for an additional six ships.

The ships will be classed by the American Bureau of Shipping.

The company is working with MAN Energy Solutions and Hyundai Heavy Industries on the possibility of making the vessels capable of running on ammonia.

"Concrete actions are needed for the tanker industry to progress the energy transition, and in Maersk Tankers, we want to play our part in making transportation of clean energy a reality," Tina Revsbech, CEO of Maersk Tankers, said in the statement.

"We are building on our legacy of operating gas carriers to offer a crucial transportation service that will aid the transition.

"With this initiative, we will be able to service clean ammonia producers and users in many parts of the world with highly energy efficient and safe ships."