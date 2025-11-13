LR Approves BAR Technologies' Wind Propulsion Methodology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register has approved BAR Technologies’ method for calculating wind-assist power, giving owners a reliable way to claim efficiency gains. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has approved BAR Technologies’ methodology for calculating the P-wind value, the amount of power produced by its WindWings wind-assisted propulsion system.

LR validated that BAR Technologies’ computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling and force matrix comply with IMO guidance and ITTC standards, classification society LR said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This gives owners a recognised basis to book verified wind-assist contributions within EEDI and EEXI submissions.

The significance of this approval is that shipowners now have a class-verified, standardised way to measure how much fuel and emissions WindWings can save.

“This approval from Lloyd's Register moves the conversation from promise to proof," John Cooper, CEO of Bar Technologies, said.

“It shows that our modelling delivers decision-grade numbers trusted by class and that owners can book real, verifiable P-Wind gains into their EEDI and EEXI submissions today.”