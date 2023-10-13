BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have rallied somewhat this week after a sharp decline last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $4.50/mt to $667/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since October 4. The G20-HSFO Index lost $4.50/mt to $539.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $954/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.18/bl to $86/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $660/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $602/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $643.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3/mt to $613.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.87/bl at $86.87/bl as of 7:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.55/mt rise in bunker prices.