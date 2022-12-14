European Ferry Owner Takes on Ascenz Smart Bunkering Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry owner is Ascenz's first Smart Bunkering customer in Europe. Image Credit: Ascenz

A ferry owner has become the first customer taking on technology firm Ascenz's Smart Bunkering service in Europe.

The firm will provide the service for two of the European owner's ferries, Ascenz said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Smart Bunkering service combines mass flow meters, onboard software, communication devices and cloud computing to deliver shipping firms transparency over the bunkering process to avoid quantity or other disputes.

"The financial impact of an error in the bunkering process can be significant," Ascenz said in the statement.

"For instance, for a ferry consuming on average 4MT [1] /h of MGO [2] at 800 US dollars/MT, sailing 12 hours a day and 300 days a year, an error of 1% can lead to in a loss of up to 115,000 US dollars per year."

Shipping and marine fuel companies are increasingly turning to digital services to optimise the bunkering process and avoid disputes.