Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orders Four Methanol-Fuelled PCTC Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company had previously ordered four of these ships from the Jinling Shipyard in China, due for delivery in the second half of 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Swedish shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has ordered four pure car and truck carriers capable of running on methanol.

The 9,300 CEU dual-fuelled vessels are due for delivery between May and November of 2027, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The company had previously ordered four of these ships from the Jinling Shipyard in China, due for delivery in the second half of 2026, and retains further options for more of them.

The ship will also come with an ammonia-ready notation, meaning they can be converted to run on ammonia 'as soon as ammonia becomes available in a safe and secure way', according to the statement.

"Together with our customers we are committed to further shaping our industry and accelerating towards net zero," Xavier Leroi, EVP of shipping services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said in the statement.

"These new vessels are a vital part of that journey."