Lloyd's Register Backs Biofuels with New Advisory Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new service was launched at London International Shipping Week. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has launched a biofuel advisory service, aiming to support shipowners, bunker suppliers and producers in accelerating the safe adoption of biofuels.

LR views biofuels as among the most proven and reliable fuel options for cutting GHG emissions from shipping, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Its new service will provide end-to-end support across the supply chain, covering production, certification, delivery and onboard use.

LR says the initiative builds on two years of groundwork and draws on LR's Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS), which has over 20 years of biofuel experience.

The organisation has already worked with leading producers to assess the impact of regulation on demand, supported bunker suppliers in developing transparent documentation for buyers, and guided shipowners through the operational steps needed to bring biofuels into fleet use.