Portuguese Strike Action May Impact Port Operations and Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A source tells Ship & Bunker that the multi-day strike action could impact vessel manoeuvrability. File Image / Pixabay

Strike action by Portuguese port administration workers over a series of dates through to mid-December may disrupt port operations and bunkering.

The strike action is announced by the National Union of Workers of Port Administrations and is being carried out due to unresolved remuneration agreements, according to a statement from the group earlier this month.

The union had previously organised strike action in October, and the latest round is presented as a continuation of that earlier action.

The strikes could impact vessel manoeuvres, a source based in Portugal told Ship & Bunker.

During the previous stoppages, some vessels avoided calls at Portuguese ports amid concerns over potential delays when entering or leaving port, the source added.

The strikes are announced for November 21-22, November 25-26, November 28-29, December 2-4, December 9, and December 12-13.

Though it remains unclear to what extent bunkering may be affected, intermittent stoppages could increase congestion and lead to knock-on delays for bunker operations. The disruption could also potentially shift some bunker demand to nearby ports, including Gibraltar.