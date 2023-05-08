HJ Shipbuilding Develops LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction has developed a new LNG bunker barge.

The firm has received approval in principle for the vessel's design from classification society Lloyd's Register, it said in a statement on its website last week. The design was developed with the support of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The design has 7,500 m3 of LNG capacity.

The firm also developed the 5,100 m3 LNG delivery vessel Engie Zeebrugge.

LNG bunkering infrastructure is rapidly being rolled out around the world in response to growth in the gas-powered fleet. The next step for this industry will be to secure supplies of bio- and synthetic LNG for shipowners seeking further reductions in GHG emissions.