BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $16.50/mt to $618/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since March 31. The G20-HSFO Index sank by $8.50/mt to $510.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $16.50/mt to $847/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.02/bl to $81.10/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $18.50/mt to $598/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $22.50/mt to $558/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $15/mt to $595/mt and at Houston they sank by $13/mt to $587.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.13/bl at $80.97/bl as of 6:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt fall in bunker prices.