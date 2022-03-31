Aderco Launches Bunker Fuel Quality App

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A range of digital products are coming to the market to help the shipping industry with its fuel purchases. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel treatment firm Aderco has launched a new app designed to help shipping crews manage bunker fuel quality.

The new app will support seafarers and shore-based staff with fuel quality, fuel changeovers, lubricity, compatibility and contaminants, Aderco said in an emailed statement this week. The app is available on iOS and Android.

The app has the following key features, according to the statement:

Fuel competences, fuel types and fuel compliance, including VSLFO, HFO, MGO and biofuel.

Correct application of the Aderco products.

A full support section encompassing onboard issues, FAQs, troubleshooting guide, a technical library, preventative treatment and curative treatment for both two stroke and four stroke engines.

Videos covering fuel incompatibility and stability, water and catfines, as well as bacteria and biodiesel (FAME).

Fuel data received directly into the app via VPS, the largest bunker fuel testing company for ship operators in the world, covering selected bunkering ports and duly incorporating a traffic light warning system.

Aderco offices, contact points, stock points and partners.

"We believe it is possible to make meaningful progress in mastering organic surfactant technology, to reduce global emissions whilst embracing the power of optimized fuel-based energy," Oliver Baiwir, CEO of Aderco, said in the statement.

"Fuel remains an essential part of global trade and logistics and will likely continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

"Our ambition is to fully support the industry, including the use of biofuels, whilst striving for greater sustainability and environmental security."